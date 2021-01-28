Community Bank System, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Community Bank System stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 5,242.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $139,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at $396,829.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.