Brokers Set Expectations for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.