Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.55 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $448.10 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $497.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

