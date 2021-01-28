Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

NMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NMTR stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

