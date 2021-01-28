Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

CSPR stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $338.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

