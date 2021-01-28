Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FERGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FERGY stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

