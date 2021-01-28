eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,317.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in eMagin by 60.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

