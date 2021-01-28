BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $72.43.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in BRP by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

