Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

GBDC stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,589 shares of company stock worth $742,277 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

