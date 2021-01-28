Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares rose 5.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 484,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,398,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Specifically, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, Director Markus Sieger acquired 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.