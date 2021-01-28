Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Down 11.6% After Insider Selling

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 17,536,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 53,004,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Specifically, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $206,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,185,442 shares of company stock worth $3,421,115 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $71.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

