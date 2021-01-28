Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 1,922,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,129,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Specifically, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $26,309.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,882,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,732.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,938,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,630,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 582,409 shares of company stock worth $728,610. 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $231.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

