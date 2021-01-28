Deluxe (DLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.