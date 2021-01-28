Boot Barn Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,871 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 147 call options.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

