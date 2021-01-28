Boot Barn Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,871 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 147 call options.
BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.50.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.