Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $31.06. 5,633,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,813,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Specifically, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,242,750 shares of company stock worth $72,689,910 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,740,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.