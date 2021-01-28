Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cosan Call Options (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,477% compared to the typical volume of 106 call options.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Cosan has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cosan’s payout ratio is currently 76.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

