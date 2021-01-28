Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.