Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VWAGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

