Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 235 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 202.82.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.