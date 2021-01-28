ATB Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ)

ATB Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$39.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.31.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

TSE:CNQ opened at C$29.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$40.65. The firm has a market cap of C$34.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.1156179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -332.66%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.65, for a total value of C$553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,705,590.25. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.