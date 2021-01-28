Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.57.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$35.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.88 and a 1 year high of C$40.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

