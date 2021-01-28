Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) PT Set at C$7.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a C$7.00 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.05.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.40.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

