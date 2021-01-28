Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

