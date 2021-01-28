Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$490.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$431.62.

Shares of CP opened at C$423.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.92 billion and a PE ratio of 25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$482.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$445.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$411.37.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.