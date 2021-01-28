Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

