Zacks: Brokerages Expect SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Brokerages forecast that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will post sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SenesTech.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

SenesTech stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

