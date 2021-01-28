Analysts Set Expectations for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.71.

TSE:NTR opened at C$65.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$34.80 and a 1-year high of C$70.21.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

