aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

LIFE stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.