Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) a €9.35 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.35 ($11.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.89 ($8.11).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €7.51 ($8.84) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.20. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of €8.68 ($10.21). The company has a market capitalization of $749.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

