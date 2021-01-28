$250.79 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce $250.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.21 million. PRA Group posted sales of $269.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $33.68 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

