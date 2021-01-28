Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €10.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €10.30 ($12.12) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.23 ($10.86).

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €8.54 ($10.05) on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €13.61 ($16.01). The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

