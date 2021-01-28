Piper Sandler Weighs in on NovoCure Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.29. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $182.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 9.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

