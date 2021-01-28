Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 13,700 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $137,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE APRN traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $150.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

