Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,096.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

