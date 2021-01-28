SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Friday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

