SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Friday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
