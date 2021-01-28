Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

