Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

