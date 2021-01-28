Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €110.18 ($129.63).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €105.95 ($124.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.25. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

