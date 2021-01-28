The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €12.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Monday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.84.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

