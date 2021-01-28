Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight Capital increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

