Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA AIR opened at €84.36 ($99.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.28. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

