Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 8.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares traded up 8.2% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.21. 6,293,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,321,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 774.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

