T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as high as $161.14 and last traded at $160.29, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.01.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 621.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

