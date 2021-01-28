Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 2285904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,627,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

