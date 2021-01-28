Adamas Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,624 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,124% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

