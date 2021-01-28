The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 406272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.