Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Shares Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00. The company traded as high as C$12.45 and last traded at C$11.98. 795,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 925,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities upgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The company has a market cap of C$728.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

