Analyzing Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) & Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial 19.64% 14.91% 1.06% Allegiance Bancshares 17.69% 6.00% 0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Village Bank and Trust Financial and Allegiance Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.03%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and Allegiance Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.59 $4.48 million N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares $246.33 million 2.90 $52.96 million $2.57 13.57

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small-and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through 9 banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

