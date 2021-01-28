Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hudson Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the average daily volume of 568 call options.
HDSN stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.
In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
