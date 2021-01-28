Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hudson Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the average daily volume of 568 call options.

HDSN stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

