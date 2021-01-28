Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 2nd (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health’s (NYSE:OSH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oak Street Health had issued 15,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $328,125,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

